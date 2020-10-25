Edward Gerlach



Edward "Jeeps" "Pappie" Gerlach, 79, a wonderful husband and loving father passed away Friday, October 16th, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Kathy; his son Eddie (Penny); his daughters Dawn and Lisa; his brothers George and Stephen, sister Josette (Joe) and sister-n-law Linda; his nieces, nephew, grandchildren, great nieces, nephew and great grandchildren. He is predeceased in death by his mother, Norma, his father Edward and step-mother, Josephine. Ed requested no service or funeral, but to be cremated and have his ashes spread in the Gulf of Mexico where his parents were laid to rest. For his years of faithful service in the Navy, he is wished Fair Winds and Following Seas. In leu of flowers, donations in his name could be made to your local "no-kill" animal shelter.









