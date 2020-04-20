|
Edward H. Topmiller
Latonia - Edward Henry Topmiller, 94 years of age, passed away Saturday at Burlington House Nursing Care Center. Ed is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Ruby L. Topmiller (nee Burns); children, Ed (Kathy) Topmiller, Mary (Dan) James, and Paul (Jenny) Topmiller; grandchildren, Amy (Derick) Faust, Michelle and Danny James, and Maria, Andrew and Sarah Topmiller. He was preceded in death by his sister, Florence Rawe, and his brothers Jack and Jim Topmiller. Ed worked for the United States Post Office for over 30 years and was a Navy WWII Veteran. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Kehoe Council and belonged to Holy Cross Church for over 50 years. He was an avid bowler and loved watching his grandchildren play sports. Private services will be held at Middendorf Funeral Home for immediate family only. A Memorial Mass at Holy Cross Church in Latonia is planned for a later date. Burial will be at Mother of God Cemetery. Middendorf Funeral Home in Ft. Wright is handling the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Cross Church 3612 Church Street, Latonia, KY 41015 or to the 644 Linn Street, Suite 1026 Cincinnati, OH 45203-1742. Online condolences to: www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020