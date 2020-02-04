|
Edward Heringhaus
Crescent Springs - Edward Eugene Heringhaus, 88, of Crescent Springs, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Madonna Manor. Edward was born on September 17, 1931 in Covington, KY to the late Benjamin and Rosella Heringhaus. During his life, Edward graduated from Ludlow High School, was employed as an electrical worker for 40 years with Continental Electric in Ludlow, was a member of Catholic Athletic Club, the Ludlow Auxiliary Police, and supervisor of District 28 Knothole Baseball. He is survived by his wife of 63 years Bernadette "Bernie" Heringhaus, daughter Vicki Eaton (Ken), son Joe Heringhaus (Susan), grandchildren Nick Eaton, Kristin Girton, Jon Eaton, Ryan Heringhaus, Sarah Albanese, 13 great grandchildren, and brother Charles Heringhaus (Faye). A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 10am until 11am at St. Boniface and James Catholic Church in Ludlow, KY. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow the visitation. Memorial contributions can be sent to Covington Firefighter Auxiliary P.O. Box 122426 Covington, KY 41011. Online condolences can be made at www.Linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020