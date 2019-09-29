Services
Hodapp Funeral Home Carthage
7401 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH 45216
(513) 821-0805
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Margaret Jean Wells Chapel at Llanfair
1701 Llanfair Ave.
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
11:30 AM
Margaret Jean Wells Chapel at Llanfair
1701 Llanfair Ave.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Hof
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. Edward Hof

Add a Memory
Rev. Edward Hof Obituary
Rev. Edward Hof

Cincinnati - Rev. Edward W. Hof, beloved husband of Joanne Hof. Dear father of Timothy Hof, Barbara Hill and the late Susan Hemming. Step-father of Cynthia Male and the late Geoffery Male. Also survived by grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Brother of the late Colleen Palmer. Rev. Hof passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at the age of 94. Visitation will take place at Margaret Jean Wells Chapel at Llanfair, 1701 Llanfair Ave., 45224 on Wednesday, October 2nd from 11 a.m. until funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Condolences at HodappFuneralHome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now