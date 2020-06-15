Edward I. Kohn MD.
Edward I. Kohn MD. age 71, passed away June 12, 2020, beloved husband of Sandra Kohn, loving father of Benjamin Kohn and stepfather of Jonah Weiss, Robert and Richard Tucker, dear brother of Martin (Lisa) Kohn MD., devoted nephew of Judith Goldberg. Private services were held at the convenience to the family, in lieu of flowers memorial contributions to Cincinnati Psychoanalytic Institute would be appreciated. www.weilkahnfuneralhome.com
Edward I. Kohn MD. age 71, passed away June 12, 2020, beloved husband of Sandra Kohn, loving father of Benjamin Kohn and stepfather of Jonah Weiss, Robert and Richard Tucker, dear brother of Martin (Lisa) Kohn MD., devoted nephew of Judith Goldberg. Private services were held at the convenience to the family, in lieu of flowers memorial contributions to Cincinnati Psychoanalytic Institute would be appreciated. www.weilkahnfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.