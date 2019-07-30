Services
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 939-2273
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Victory Church
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Victory Church
Delhi Twp. - beloved husband for 59 years to Wilma Busken (nee Myers), loving father of Michael (Sandy Woods) Busken, Phillip (Becky) Busken, Mary Beth (David) Whittle, Daniel (Jill) Busken, Thomas (Julie) Busken and Kenneth Busken, dear grandfather of 14 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren, brother of Toni Schulte and the late George Busken, many nieces and nephews. Passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019 surrounded by his family. Visitation will be Friday August 2nd at Our Lady of Victory Church from 9:30AM until time of funeral mass at 11AM. Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Victory Food Pantry. www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 30, 2019
