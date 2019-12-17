Services
Meyer Funeral Home & Crematory
5864 Bridgetown Road
Cincinnati, OH 45248
513-921-0117
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Meyer Funeral Home and Crematory
5864 Bridgetown Road
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Aloysius-on-the-Ohio
134 Whipple Street
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
12:15 PM
St. Joseph New Cemetery
4500 Foley Road
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Cummings
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward J. Cummings

Add a Memory
Edward J. Cummings Obituary
Edward J. Cummings

Miami Township - Edward J. Cummings Sr., Beloved husband of Sheila Cummings (Nee Miller) for 56 years. Loving father of Edward (Amy) Cummings Jr. and Patricia (Craig) Peters. Devoted grandfather of Edward, Emma, John Cummings, Dr. Megan Caroway (Dr. Saad Ahmad), Katherine (Terry) Glacken, Michael Caroway and great grandfather of Grace and Sophia. Dear brother of Jim (Joyce), Robert (Lynn) Cummings and Mary Beth (the late Larry) Borcherding. Also survived by his many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Passed away peacefully on Monday, December 16, 2019, at 79 years of age. Visitation at MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 5864 Bridgetown Rd., on THURSDAY from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Aloysius on the Ohio on FRIDAY at 11:00 AM. Memorials may be made to Ronald McDonald House, 341 Erkenbrecher Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45229 or to St. Aloysius on the Ohio Church, 6207 Portage St., Cincinnati, OH 45233. Www.bjmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -