Edward J. Haffey
Colerain/Groesbeck - Edward John Haffey Sr., beloved husband to the late Joanne M. (nee Ries) Haffey. Devoted father of Beverly (Michael) Gilb, Diane (Don) Berning, Cindy (Karl) Buchholz and Ed (Kim) Haffey, Jr. Loving grandfather of Emily Werff, Michael "Buddy" (Melinda) Gilb, Laura Gilb, Janet (Tony) Stehlin, Donald (Brooke) Berning, Stephanie (Jeff) Hyle, Andrew Buchholz, Corey (Dana) Buchholz, Christina Haffey, Nicole Haffey and Sarah Haffey. Great grandfather of Hayden, Emmitt, Edison, Tenley, Rori, Emma, Avery, Allie, Malia, Malachi, Micah, Makena, Marley and Xander. Dear brother of Lillian Koppmeier, the late Margaret Knue, the late Eileen Endres, the late Elizabeth Haffey, the late Arthur Haffey, the late Joseph Haffey, and the late Raymond Haffey. Also, survived by many nieces and nephews. Edward passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 at the age of 91. Visitation will take at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Rd. on Thursday (June 4) from 9:15-11:15 AM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday (June 4) at St. Ann Church, 2900 W. Galbraith Rd. at 12:00 PM. For visitation and mass social distancing will be practiced. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Parkinson Foundation, (https://parkinson.org). Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.