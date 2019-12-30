|
|
Edward John A. Henges Jr.
Union Twp. - Edward John A. Henges Jr., 77, of Union Township, passed away on December 27, 2019 at his residence. He was born on September 6, 1942 in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Edward and Frances Henges. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, Dee McDaniel (the late Bob), and Eileen Eberhart (Bud).
He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Ginger Henges; children, Edward J. Henges III (Stephanie), Eric A. Henges, and Robyn L. Erras (Nick); grandchildren, Kala Henges, Ashley Henges, Paige Henges, Emma Henges, Teena Erras, Mollee Erras, Kylee Mae Erras, and Nicholas Erras, Jr.; sisters, Jo Ann Cafferky (Jack), Vicki Meadows (the late Al), Shirley Smith (Claude), Edna Chandler (the late Spanky), Rosemary Price (Tom), Frances Smith (the late Doug), and Dorothy Foreman; numerous nieces, nephews, and his beloved dog Snoopy. In honor of Ed being the biggest University of Notre Dame Fighting Irish fan, the family invites everyone to wear any Notre Dame attire to both the visitation and funeral services. Friends and family are invited to a visitation at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, 177 W. Main Street, Amelia on Thursday, January 2 from 6:00-8:00PM. Funeral service will be held on Friday, January 3 at 10:30am at the funeral home. Interment Mt. Moriah Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Clermont County Special Olympics.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019