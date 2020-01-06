|
|
Edward K. Arlinghaus
Sycamore Twp. - Edward Kenneth 91, of Kenwood, beloved husband to the late Elaine Arlinghaus. Edward died Sunday January 05, 2020. One of God's leading examples of unconditional love for his children,Keith(Janet)Arlinghaus,Neal(Betsy) Arlinghaus , Karen(Ernie)Rummler,Tracy(Charles)Lanman,Jill Arlinghaus Cates and Ellen Arlinghaus Holtegel. Loving grandpa to 14 grandchildren and GG to 18 great grandchildren. Services private with burial at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials suggested to Vitas Hospice. Online guestbook at www.strawserfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020