Services
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
513-522-3700
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Kovac
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Kovac

Add a Memory
Edward Kovac Obituary
Edward Kovac

Cincinnati - Edward Kovac, beloved husband of Faye (nee Fugate) Kovac. Devoted father of Debra Ann Kovac, Anthony Edward (Denise) Kovac and Steven George Kovac. Loving grandfather of Danielle and Tyler Kovac. Dear brother of Bobby Kovac and the late Paul Kovac Jr. Ed passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the age of 81. He was a graduate of the University of Cincinnati, where he played football. He also played in the NFL from 1960-1965 for the Baltimore Colts and the New York Titans. Private services. Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Disease Association. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 9 to Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Frederick Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -