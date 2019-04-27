|
|
Edward Leo Moore
California - Edward Leo Moore, 80, of California, KY, passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at University Hospital. Born on November 14, 1938 at Pleasant Hill (Pendleton County), KY, he was the son of the late Herbert L. and Beulah Cummins Moore. A 1957 Butler High School graduate, Ed continued his education at Berea College. On August 23, 1958, he married Loretta B. Rittinger Moore, and his wife of 56 years preceded him in death on July 6, 2015. On January 1, 2018, he married Connie Moore, and his wife survives his passing.
From 1957-2011, Ed and his family operated a dairy in Pendleton County. Ed loved working on his farm, from sun-up to sun-down. He drove his tractor for the last time on the day he passed. Ed attended the Main Street Baptist Church.
In addition to his wife, Connie, he is survived by three children: Carol (John) Pruitt of Somerset, KY, Kathy (Roger) Fields of Falmouth, KY, and Tom (Lisa) Moore of Butler, KY; 6 grandchildren: Kris (Brianna) Fields, Jacob (Alex) Moore, Mariah Moore, MacKenzie Moore, Aaron (Shelby) Pruitt, and Brandon Pruitt; 4 step-children: Darwin (Debbie) Davis of Lenoxburg, KY, Lisa Singleton of Cincinnati, OH, Ken (Susan) Rath of Butler, KY, and Melissa (Anthony) LaGana of Amelia, OH; 8 step-grandchildren; 3 step-great grandchildren; two sisters: Linda Enzweiler of Butler, KY and Dorothy Wiley of Florida.
Funeral services will be held at 3 pm on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Woodhead Funeral Home, Falmouth. The visitation will be from 12-3 pm on Sunday preceding the service at the funeral home. Interment will take place in the Peach Grove Cemetery, Pendleton County. Memorials are suggested to the Pendleton High School, FFA, attn: Kelly Armour : 2359 Highway 27N, Falmouth, KY. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodheadfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 27, 2019