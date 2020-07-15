Edward Louis "ED" Carter Sr
Edward Louis "ED" Carter Sr, Sunrise March 19, 1949 and Sunset July 8, 2020. Visitation 2:00pm and Funeral 3:00pm Saturday July 18, 2020 at Walker Funeral Home, 2625 Gilbert Ave., Cincinnati, Ohio. Mask are required. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to, Welcome House of Northern Kentucky. 1132 Greenup Street, Covington, KY, 41011. www.welcomehouseky.org/donate/
