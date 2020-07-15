1/1
Edward Louis "Ed" Carter Sr.
1949 - 2020
Edward Louis "ED" Carter Sr

Edward Louis "ED" Carter Sr, Sunrise March 19, 1949 and Sunset July 8, 2020. Visitation 2:00pm and Funeral 3:00pm Saturday July 18, 2020 at Walker Funeral Home, 2625 Gilbert Ave., Cincinnati, Ohio. Mask are required. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to, Welcome House of Northern Kentucky. 1132 Greenup Street, Covington, KY, 41011. www.welcomehouseky.org/donate/ To stream the service, read the complete obituary, view video tribute and offer condolences to The CARTER Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home - Walnut Hills Chapel
JUL
18
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home - Walnut Hills Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Home
2625 Gilbert Ave.
Cincinnati, OH 45206
(513) 471-8181
