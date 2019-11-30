Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
View Map
Edward M. Schwein beloved husband of the late Norma Lee Schwein (nee Evanshire), devoted father of Kim A., Marcie L. and the late Sharon M. Schwein. Loving grandfather of Dale Schwein, dear brother of Dottie Dumbacher, also survived by many nieces and nephews. Died Nov 27, 2019. Age 88yrs. Resident of Mt. Lookout. Funeral service Tues. Dec 3, 2019 at 11:00am at T.P. WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave, Mt. Washington. Friends may visit the funeral home Tues from 10-11am. Memorials to 644 Linn St. Ste: 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019
