Edward M. Sweeney
beloved husband of Vivian Sweeney (nee Harmon) for 62 years, loving father of Gary Sweeney, Cindy Sweeney, Melissa (Mark) Meinhardt and the late David Sweeney, grandfather of Kevin, Rose, Emma, Michael, Olivia (Mitch), Madeline, Mia and the late Sophie, brother-in-law of Kay Granito, Vicki Teaster and the late Connie Allen, uncle of Bill Noonan and many other nieces and nephews. Passed away Monday, April 20, 2020 at age 88. A family private burial will take place with a Celebration of Life to be announced later. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to Sophie's Angel Run Inc. 6513 Greenoak Dr. (45248). www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 21 to Apr. 29, 2020