Union - Edward "Ed" Lee Margrave, age 66 of Union, KY passed away March 7, 2020. Ed was born April 25, 1953 in Lexington, KY to John W. Margrave and Phyllis "Jean" Brewer Margrave. Ed loved his family, the Beatles, and baseball. He was also a member of Big Bone Baptist Church, Union, KY. Ed retired in 2016 from Meritor Wabco as a Safety Manager/Warehouse Supervisor. For many years Ed owned and operated his own businesses, he was the previous owner of Burlington Video and 2 baseball card shops Baseball Card Heaven and the Backstop. In retirement he had taken up woodworking and was always working on woodworking projects and making furniture for his family. He was an avid UK fan and enjoyed being a little league baseball coach and coaching his Son. Ed is preceded in death by his Parents and is survived by his Wife of 46 Years Carol Sharp Margrave, 2 Children Rev. Jessica Leigh Margrave Schirm (Matthew) and Dustin "Dusty" Edward Margrave (Cory), 1 Sister Barbara Beil (Joe), 2 Sisters-in-Law Janet Baker (Tommy) and Melva Middendorf (Craig), and 6 Grandchildren Anderson, Gabriel, and Langston Schirm and James, Evelyn, and Davis Margrave. Visitation will be from 11 AM - 2 PM with the Funeral Service to follow at 2 PM on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 US 42, Florence, KY 41042. Burial will follow at Big Bone Cemetery, Union, KY. Memorial Contributions may be made to the . Online condolences may be made at www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020