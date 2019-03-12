Services
Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home
3614 Dixie Hwy
Erlanger, KY 41018
(859) 431-1718
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home
3614 Dixie Hwy
Erlanger, KY 41018
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home
3614 Dixie Hwy
Erlanger, KY 41018
View Map
Erlanger - Edward W. McKinney, 81, of Erlanger, passed away Saturday March 9, 2019 at his residence. He was a member of Erlanger Baptist Church, a 50 year member of Latonia Masonic Lodge # 746 and a retired fork lift driver for Miami Margarine Co. in St. Bernard, OH. Edward enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, coaching baseball and was also a University of Tennessee fan. He was preceded in death by parents, Glenn and Duffie Phillips McKinney. Survivors include his loving wife of 60 years, Janice Moore McKinney; sons, Ed (Karen) McKinney, Bob (Jody) McKinney, Dave (Melanie) McKinney and Darrin (Melinda) McKinney; brother, Glenn (Cheryl) McKinney; 9 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Visitation Friday March 15th from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, ERLANGER with a funeral service beginning at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment at Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell. Memorials are suggested to Cincinnati Children's Hospital 3333 Burnet Ave. Cincinnati, Ohio 45229. Online guest book at www.middendorfbullock.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 12, 2019
