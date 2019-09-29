|
Edward Michael Stefan, an accomplished and honorable 20-year U.S. Navy Seal Veteran, a beloved father of Terrece (Ruben) Madrigal, Chelsey (Steve) Liebert, and Bryan (Vanessa) Stefan, devoted son of Diane and the late Christopher Stefan, dear brother of Jan (John) Wittwer, Judy (Rob) Jensen, and Dave Stefan, caring grandfather of Alex and Gianna, loving partner of Heather McLean, dad to Sofia and Lachlan, also survived by many nieces and nephews. Sept. 23, 2019. Age 62 years. Residence: Norris Lake, Jacksboro, TN, formerly of Anderson Twp. Service Private. His children and family will honor him with a Memorial Gathering at the Anderson Center located at 7850 Five Mile Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45230 on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 5:00 to 7:00pm. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 29, 2019