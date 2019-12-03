Services
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
(859) 341-7800
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mother of God Church
Covington, KY
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Mother of God Church
Covington, KY
Edward Pohlgeers Obituary
Edward Pohlgeers

Fort Wright - Edward "Ed" Charles Pohlgeers, age 80, of Fort Wright, KY passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Ed enjoyed baking, shopping, garage sales and spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Marty Pohlgeers (nee Sellmeyer); parents, John and Frances Pohlgeers; brothers, John and Larry Pohlgeers. Ed is survived by his children, Angie Gerrein (Rob), Jeff Pohlgeers (Linda), Kevin Pohlgeers and Amy Pohlgeers; siblings, Bob Pohlgeers and Frank Pohlgeers (Linda); life-long family friend Kate Howell; grandchildren; Tony, Joe, Mike (Audrey) and Jake Gerrein, Niklas Pohlgeers, Leah English (Ryan), Allison Hollstegge (Tyler) and Michael; great-grandchildren, Elle and JR English, Reagan Reed. Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Mother of God Church (Covington, KY) from 11:00 AM until Mass of Christian Burial begins at 12 noon. Burial will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions are suggested to Redwood Rehabilitation Center 71 Orphanage Rd, Fort Mitchell, KY 41017 and/or Be Concerned: The Molloy Building, 1100 W Pike St, Covington, KY 41011. Online condolences can be made at www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
