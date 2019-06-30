Services
Linnemann Funeral Home-Burlington
1940 Burlington Pike
Burlington, KY 41005
(859) 727-1250
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Linnemann Funeral Home-Burlington
1940 Burlington Pike
Burlington, KY 41005
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Timothy Church
Union, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Bowmann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward R. Bowmann

Add a Memory
Edward R. Bowmann Obituary
Edward R. Bowmann

Union, KY - Edward R. Bowmann, of Union, Kentucky, passed away at his residence on Monday, June 24, 2019, at the age of 86. Beloved husband of the late Mary Ann Ostendorf Bowmann; cherished son of the late Lester and Loretta Bowmann; devoted father of: Lynn (Tom) Sutter, Connie (Greg) Garcia, Kathy (Steve) Cahill, Paul (Ellen) Bowmann, Sharon (Doug) Kinney, Laura (Jeff) Halcomb, David Bowmann, and Ken (Barbie) Bowmann; dear brother of Joann Berberich and the late Betty Wessels; loving grandfather to his 24 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren; caring uncle of several nieces and nephews; as well as a mentor and friend to many.

Edward was a generous man who gifted his family and the Northern Kentucky community with this time and talents. He served as board member for the Friends of the Boone Co. Arboretum and volunteered at the Redwood cafeteria. Edward was also an active member at St. Timothy Church in Union, KY. He was a skilled woodworker and enjoyed tending to farm. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Linnemann Family Funeral Home in Burlington, KY. Funeral Mass will be held at 12:00 PM at St. Timothy Church in Union, KY with interment to follow at St. John Cemetery Mausoleum in Ft. Mitchell, KY. Memorial contributions in Edward's honor may be made to: Redwood, 71 Orphanage Rd. Ft. Mitchell, KY, 41017.

Online condolences to www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now