Edward R. Bowmann
Union, KY - Edward R. Bowmann, of Union, Kentucky, passed away at his residence on Monday, June 24, 2019, at the age of 86. Beloved husband of the late Mary Ann Ostendorf Bowmann; cherished son of the late Lester and Loretta Bowmann; devoted father of: Lynn (Tom) Sutter, Connie (Greg) Garcia, Kathy (Steve) Cahill, Paul (Ellen) Bowmann, Sharon (Doug) Kinney, Laura (Jeff) Halcomb, David Bowmann, and Ken (Barbie) Bowmann; dear brother of Joann Berberich and the late Betty Wessels; loving grandfather to his 24 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren; caring uncle of several nieces and nephews; as well as a mentor and friend to many.
Edward was a generous man who gifted his family and the Northern Kentucky community with this time and talents. He served as board member for the Friends of the Boone Co. Arboretum and volunteered at the Redwood cafeteria. Edward was also an active member at St. Timothy Church in Union, KY. He was a skilled woodworker and enjoyed tending to farm. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Linnemann Family Funeral Home in Burlington, KY. Funeral Mass will be held at 12:00 PM at St. Timothy Church in Union, KY with interment to follow at St. John Cemetery Mausoleum in Ft. Mitchell, KY. Memorial contributions in Edward's honor may be made to: Redwood, 71 Orphanage Rd. Ft. Mitchell, KY, 41017.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 30, 2019