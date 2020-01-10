|
|
Edward R. Kornmann
Cincinnati - Edward R Kornmann. Born 6-28-46 Passed 1-8-2020. Kornmann Edward R Loving father of Jane Marie Kornmann (Hartsfield) of Demning N,M. Cherished son Herman H and Mary E Kornmann. Dear Brother of Carol (Penny) Kornmann Collison. Life Partner of Karen Arvin. Uncle to Bryan M Kopp, Bridgett M Kopp (Golden). Great Uncle to Ian, Hannah, and Adeline Golden. Passed away suddenly 1-8-2020 at 73 years young.
A Veteran of the United States Air Force, Member of the security team for President Jimmy Carter while visits to Cincinnati.
Lived in Western Hills, graduated from Western Hills High School, Graduated the Police Academy where he went on to be officer of the Cheviot, and Green Township Police Departments. Celebration of Life to be held February 2, 2020 at Compton Lakes Apts. Club House, 7727 Compton Lakes Dr. Cincinnati 45231. 3:00 to 5:00 p.m.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020