Edward Rath
Cincinnati - Edward S. Rath, beloved husband of the late Ruth Rath (nee Harsch) for 57 years. Loving father of Gregory (the late Susan) Pike and Gail Ann (Patrick) Dorsey. Cherished grandfather of Christopher (Eileen) Pike, Stephanie (Austin) Tiller, and Luke Dorsey. Treasured great-grandfather of Kellen and Skyler Pike. Dear brother of the late Phyllis Rath and John (Gretchen) Barrow. Also survived by a host of beloved nephews, nieces, great-nephews, and great-nieces. Passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the age of 87. Mass of Christian Burial for family only on Thursday, Oct. 29th at 10am at Sts. Peter and Paul Church (Reading). In lieu of flowers, memorials requested to Hospice of Cincinnati
(4310 Cooper Rd, 45242) or National Canine Cancer Foundation (3579 Kroger Ave, 45226). Mihovk-Rosenacker serving the family. www.mrfh.com