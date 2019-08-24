Services
Dennis George Funeral Home
44 South Miami Avenue
Cleves, OH 45002
(513) 941-6700
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Dennis George Funeral Home
44 South Miami Avenue
Cleves, OH 45002
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
25 E. Harrison Ave.
North Bend, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Reising
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Reising

Add a Memory
Edward Reising Obituary
Edward Reising

Springfield Township - Edward B. Reising, 60, Aug. 22, 2019. Beloved husband of Donna M. Reising (nee DeMaris), devoted father of Brian E. (Amber) & Eric D. Reising, loving grandfather of Lorelai & Cosette, beloved son of the late Shirley (nee Marshall) & Edward A. Reising & dear brother of Karen Black & Kim Hoffman. The Reverend Deacon Reising was ordained to the Diaconate in 1998 & served St. Columban Parish in Loveland 1998-2010. His last assignment was as Pastoral Associate at St. Joseph North Bend 2010-June 2019. Visitation Sun., Aug. 25, 2-5 PM at the Dennis George Funeral Home, 44 S. Miami, Cleves, OH 45002. Mass of Christian Burial Mon., Aug. 26, 11 AM at St. Joseph Church, 25 E. Harrison Ave., North Bend, OH 45052. Interment following in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Joseph Church North Bend or

www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now