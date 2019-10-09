|
Edward Ronald Guenther
Independence - Edward Ronald Guenther, 60, of Independence, KY, passed away peacefully after a long illness on Sept. 27. Ed was a retired Journeyman Sheetmetal Worker with the Local 24 Union. He is survived by his son (Nick), Daughter Sarah (Michael) Dobkins, grandson Brandt Dobkins, mother Jean Guenther, sister Charlene (Thomas) Krebs, and many extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his father Edward George Guenther. Memoriams can be made to St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 South Loop Rd., Edgewood, KY 41017.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 9 to Oct. 17, 2019