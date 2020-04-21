Services
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
(859) 727-1250
Erlanger - Edward Lee Schatzman, 88, of Erlanger, KY, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood, KY. Ed was Owner/Operator of Ft. Mitchell Pharmacy, a longtime member of St. Henry Church, past President and member of Northern Kentucky Pharmacy Association, a Kentucky Colonel, and an avid University of Cincinnati Bearcat fan.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Mabel Schatzman; his wife, Joanne Schatzman; and his sisters, Pat Wolfe and Helen Williams. Ed is survived by children, Linda (Steve) Montgomery, Sandy (Neil) Dwyer Steve (Scherran) Schatzman, Tom (Tammy) Schatzman, and Sally (John) Freed; and his sisters, Betty Schmid and Juanita (Ben) Foster. He also leaves behind his 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private service for Ed will take place at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions to: St. Henry Church 3813 Dixie Highway Elsmere, KY 41018. You may participate in our "Hugs from Home" program by leaving condolences at: https://www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com/obituary/edward-lee-schatzman/
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020
