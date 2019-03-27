|
Edward Schroeder
Covington - Edward Schroeder, 88, of Ludlow, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Atria Highland Crossing in Ft. Wright. He spent 51 years as a public servant to the people of Kenton County as Sheriff, Circuit Court Clerk and Mayor of Ludlow. He was also active in numerous Northern Kentucky charitable and fraternal organizations including the Kehoe Council Knights of Columbus and as a member of the Ludlow Vets, which included a term as president. Ed was an active member of Sts. Boniface and James Church where he served on the parish council, finance committee, and was the founder of the Catholic Education Association at St. James - St. Boniface School. He was also a member of the Covington Catholic High School Boosters and served on the school board for many years. Ed was a board member of CLASP (Interfaith after school program for Ludlow children) and Panorama Apartments Senior Living Facility. He was President of the Ludlow-Bromley Swim Club. In 2018, he received the Pioneer Award from the Kenton County Fiscal Court. Ed proudly served our country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. Ed was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lou Schroeder (2016). Survivors include his children, Susan (Joseph) Heringhaus of Edgewood, John Schroeder of Florence, Steve (Jamie) Schroeder of Edgewood, David Schroeder of Ludlow; 10 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Visitation is on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 9:30 AM until the hour of Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 PM, all in Sts. Boniface and James Church, 304 Oak Street, Ludlow, KY 41016. Interment, with military honors, in Mother of God Cemetery, Ft. Wright, KY. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Covington Catholic High School, 1600 Dixie Highway, Park Hills, KY 41011. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019