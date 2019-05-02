|
|
Edward Smith Haake
Colerain Township - Edward Smith Haake, resident of Colerain Township in Cincinnati has died on April 24th 2019 at 86 years of age. He passed away doing what he loved best, working in his yard. Ed was born in Covington KY on January 6th 1933. He grew up in the community of Peaselburg with his clan of 11 brothers and sisters. He was a devoted husband to Janice Haake for 44 years. He was a loving father to Heather Haake, Mark Haake, Renee Spicer and Jennifer Runion. His grandchildren were the light of his life including Bella, Amy, Ayden, Charlee, Teagan, Jeremy, Caitlin and great grandson Martin. He loved his siblings dearly which include surviving brother Bobby Haake. He also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and great nieces and nephews. He was a caring, helpful neighbor where he resided for over 40 years.
He attended Holmes high school in Covington KY where he was a star football player. He was also a standout player for several local football clubs including the Covington Hustlers. Playing into his 70s, Ed was part of numerous championship softball and bowling teams and he loved to play golf. Ed also took part in officiating games, he was a certified umpire for softball and baseball.
Ed served as Tank Commander in the United States Army.
Eddie was a skilled machinist for Cincinnati Mine Machinery for 62 years where he started while attending high school. He reluctantly retired at the age of 80 in 2013. He prided himself in his old school work ethic and ability to provide for his family.
Ed was the ultimate DIY guy. His skilled craftsmanship can be seen in projects in and around his home. His lawn and gardens were immaculate where he spent countless hours tending to the grass and flowers.
He loved to decorate the outside of his home for Halloween and Christmas where you could see his house glow from down the road. What he loved most is the enjoyment others got from his displays.
Eddie loved nothing more than connecting with people and putting a smile on your face. His smile lit him up from the inside with a twinkle in his eye and he had that spark that was infectious. He was a provider, hard worker, honest and trustworthy and followed through with any promise he made. He was a lover of life, jokester and loved to shoot the shit.
To celebrate Eddie and his life we will celebrate on Saturday May 11th at Vinoklet Winery in Colerain from 2-5PM. All family, friends, former co-workers, neighbors, and anyone that loved him is encouraged to join.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 2, 2019