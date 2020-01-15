|
Edward Snowball Fletcher, Sr.
Erlanger - Edward "Ed" Snowball Fletcher, Sr., 87, of Erlanger, KY, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Born on January 19, 1932 in Rachel, WV, he was the son of the late Warren and Ellen Fletcher. Ed proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the 82nd Airborne Division where he served as the Jump Master and he was also a member of the Military Police. After his time in the Army, Ed went to work for the railroad where he was a Water Tower Mechanic, retiring after 23 years of service. He was a devoted Christian and a member of Crossroads Church in Florence, KY. Ed enjoyed fishing, watching football, baseball and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Ed was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 57 years: Elizabeth Fletcher; daughter: Cindy Lauver; son: Curtis Fletcher; granddaughter: Iva Lynn and numerous brothers and sisters. Ed is survived by his daughters: Sharon Johnson and Debbie (Tim) Metz; sons: Edward (Diana) Fletcher, Jr. and Warren (Loretta) Shultz; step-son: Leroy Baker; brother: Bob (Karen) Fletcher; sister: Betty Napola; 16 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. A Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 12:00 P.M. (Noon) until the Funeral Service at 1:00 P.M. at Crossroads Church, 828 Heights Blvd., Florence, KY 41042. Interment with military honors: Forest Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, Memorials are suggested to Crossroads Church. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020