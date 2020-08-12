1/
Edward Theodore Sheckels
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward Theodore Sheckels

Edward Theodore Sheckels, beloved husband of the late Mary Jane Sheckels passed away on August 7, 2020 at the age of 97. Father of the late Jeffrey C Sheckels and survived by his son Paul E Sheckels (wife Christine). Edward was a WW II veteran and was awarded the Bronze Star in the Rhineland Campaign. Grandfather to Emily Sheckels Ahouse and Brandon Sheckels. Step-grandfather to Carl Margraf and Meredith Margraf Lozar. Great grandfather to Henry, William, Brielle, Julia, Lucas, CJ, Kellan, Kaylee and Clara. Private family memorial service is planned.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved