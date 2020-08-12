Edward Theodore Sheckels



Edward Theodore Sheckels, beloved husband of the late Mary Jane Sheckels passed away on August 7, 2020 at the age of 97. Father of the late Jeffrey C Sheckels and survived by his son Paul E Sheckels (wife Christine). Edward was a WW II veteran and was awarded the Bronze Star in the Rhineland Campaign. Grandfather to Emily Sheckels Ahouse and Brandon Sheckels. Step-grandfather to Carl Margraf and Meredith Margraf Lozar. Great grandfather to Henry, William, Brielle, Julia, Lucas, CJ, Kellan, Kaylee and Clara. Private family memorial service is planned.









