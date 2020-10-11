Edward V. Whalen
Cincinnati - Edward V. Whalen, beloved husband of 65 years to Helen, (Obermeyer), passed away at his home surrounded by family on October 9th, 2020 at the age of 92. A native of the East End and Purcell graduate, Ed served in the U.S. Army of Occupation in Germany from 1950-1951. After discharge, he became a firefighter for the Cincinnati Fire Department, serving until 1981. While a firefighter, Ed also worked at Schuloff Equipment Rental. While progressing to company president, he also became active in the East Walnut Hills community. A man of great faith, Ed was a devoted volunteer for the Apostles of the Holy Spirit and spearheaded the creation and renovation of Our lady of the Holy Spirit Center. He was always happy to share his love of gardening, bird watching, and being a fan of both the Cincinnati Reds and the Xavier Musketeers. He was a generous, loving husband to Helen and devoted brother to Patricia Iredale and nephews Don and Ed.
Ed was a cherished father with a great sense of humor to Terri (Don), Kate (Steve), Mike(Diane), Mary (Larry, Deceased), Patrick (Irene), Mark (Amy), and Barb (Matt). He was a loving grandpa to Loren, the late Evan, Amanda, Kristen, Kelly, Megan, Emily, Liz, Erica, Nichole, Luke, Amanda, Josh, Eric, Tim, Jake and Kate, 14 great grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren.
Visitation at 11 with a Mass of Christian Burial following at Noon at Our Lady of the Holy Spirit Center, 5440 Moeller Ave. Cincinnati, Ohio 45212.In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the AHS Apostles of the Holy Spirit-2709 Woodburn Ave., Cincinnati, Ohio 45206 or Our Lady of the Holy Spirit Center- 5440 Moeller Ave. Cincinnati, Ohio 45212. Condolences may be expressed at GilliganFuneralHomes.com
