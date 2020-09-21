1/1
Edward Valz
Hebron - Edward J. Valz died peacefully at home on Sunday September 20, 2020 at the age of 89. He was the beloved son of John and Evelyn Valz. He was the beloved husband of the late June L. Valz (nee: Peddicord). Loving father of Scott P. Valz. Dear brother of Helen Caldwell (Jim) and the late Bonnie Berendson. Uncle of several nieces and nephews. Ed graduated from Newport High School in 1948. He joined the United States Air Force where he served in North Africa and Idaho. He was a claims adjuster for Allstate Insurance for 30 years. Ed was a Deacon and choir member at Bullittsville Christian Church in Burlington, Kentucky. He was also a member of the Kentucky Men's Christian Chorus. He also enjoyed golfing, fishing, boating and was an avid UK basketball fan…To say the least. Visitation will be held on Saturday September 26th from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at Bullittsville Christian Church 3094 Petersburg Road, Burlington, Kentucky 41005. Funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Saturday September 26th at the Church. Interment will be private. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, face masks must be worn, and attendance is limited to 50% of the church's capacity while still maintaining a 6 feet of social distance. MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, HEBRON is serving the family. Memorials are suggested to Bullittsville Christian Church, or to St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 South Loop Road, Edgewood, KY. 41017. Online guest book at www.middendorfbullock.com








Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 21 to Sep. 24, 2020.
