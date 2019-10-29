|
|
Edward Wilborn
Cincinnati - Services will be held Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Spring Grove Funeral Homes, 4389 Spring Grove Avenue 45223. Visitation will begin at 10am followed by services at 11am. Burial will be held at Spring Grove Cemetery, 4521 Spring Grove Avenue 45232. Donations can be directed to Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church Toys That Touch, P.O. Box 6235 Cincinnati 45206, and/or St. Seraph's Soup Kitchen, 1615 Republic Street Cincinnati 45202. Condolences may be expressed at www.springgrove.org.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 29 to Nov. 3, 2019