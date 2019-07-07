|
|
Edwin Bosecker
Loveland - Edwin Bosecker, 93, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 27, 2019. Beloved husband of Faye Bosecker. Loving father of Scott (Debbie) Bosecker and Kelley Bosecker. Grandfather of the late Randi Lynn Bosecker and the late Justin Shane Headley. Great grandfather to Makenzie Lee Headley. Brother of Marietta Molony. Uncle to many nieces and nephews whom he treated as his own.
He was a WWII veteran of the U.S. Navy and a graduate of the University of Minnesota. He had worked at General Electric for over 37 years.
Edwin will be inurned at a later date at Spring Grove Cemetery. Memorial donations in Edwin's name may be made to the - Blue Ash or to Forest Chapel, UMC. Online condolences may be left at www.springgrove.org.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 7, 2019