Price Family,
We are so very sorry for your loss, Prayers go out to all of you!
From,
The Mielke & Bross Family!
Edwin C. Price Jr.
Cincinnati - Beloved husband of Diane Price (Nee Fox) for 64 years. Loving father of Mike, Tom (Beth), Bill (Karin Brooks) and David (Libby) Price. Devoted grandfather of Tommy, Michael, Billy, Ally (Kevin), Rachel, Stephanie, Andrew, Sarah, Katherine and Nicholas. Dear brother of the late Tom (Peggy) Price. Also survived by his niece Elizabeth Price. Passed away surrounded by his family on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 90 years of age. Private Services. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati, PO Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263 or to the Oak Hills Athletic Boosters, 3200 Ebenezer Dr. Cincinnati, OH 45248. www.bjmeyer.com
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 23 to May 25, 2020.