Services
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
513-522-3700
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Boniface Church
1750 Chase Ave.
Green Twp. - Edwin H. Tasset, beloved husband for 68 years to Marilyn (nee Miller) Tasset. Devoted father of Dennis (Clare) Tasset, Mary (Tariel Kiparoidze) Tasset, Anthony "Tony" (Judy Ledgerwood) Tasset, the late Stephen Tasset and the late Edwin Tasset Jr. Loving gramps of Melinda, Dennis Jr. and Henry Tasset. Great gramps of Erin Kemper. Dear brother of Tom Tasset, Alice Schwab and the late Jean Smith. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and his faithful dog Dudley. Edwin passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at the age of 89. Visitation at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Rd. on Tuesday (Dec 3) from 5-8pm. Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday (Dec 4) at St. Boniface Church, 1750 Chase Ave. at 11am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Freedom Service Dogs of America, 7193 S. Dillon Ct. Englewood, CO. 80112 (freedomservicedogs.org), Franciscan Daughters of Mary/Rose Garden Home Mission, P.O. Box 122070 Covington, KY. 41012-2070 or St. Boniface Church, 1750 Chase Ave. Cincinnati 45223. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
