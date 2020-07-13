Edwin J. "Froggy" Rogg
Bellevue - Edwin J. "Froggy" Rogg, 80 of Bellevue, Kentucky passed away on July 8, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospice Edgewood, KY. Ed was born March 16, 1940 in Dayton, Kentucky to Edwin T. and Loretta Weber Rogg. He was a laboratory technician in sales and after retirement worked in the paint department at Lowe's in Highland Heights, Kentucky. Ed was a member of Cross and Crown Community Church, Newport. He was loved by many people. He was preceded in death by his Wife, Brenda G. Disney-Rogg and Son, Eric Brian Rogg. Ed is survived by several cousins. Private services will be at the convenience of the family.
DOBBLING, MUEHLENKAMP-ERSCHELL FUNERAL HOME caring for Ed and his family.