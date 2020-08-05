Edwin Junker
St. Bernard - JUNKER, Edwin G. Beloved husband of the late Ruth M. Junker (nee Ungruhe), dear father of Jeanne (Ray) Wietmarschen, Patty (Tim) McDonald, Donna (Bob) Resch, Peggy (Gregg) Rose and the late Bobby C. Junker (Mary), also survived by 15 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. Brother of the late Thomas (Ruth) Junker, Alice (Donald) Freking, Gladys (William) Koenig and Ruth (Joseph) Alger. Also survived by special friends Anita Hartmann and Al Barrow. Passed away August 2, 2020 at the age of 90. Private family services will be held. The Mass will be live streamed Saturday at 10:30AM for those that wish to watch. Please visit St. Clement's Website for details. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Clement Church, Roger Bacon High School and Hospice of Cincinnati
. Condolences to hodappfuneralhome.com