Cincinnati - Edwin R. Lindemann, 88, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020. He leaves his wife of 64 years, JoAnn (Hucksoll) Lindemann; his son Mark Lindemann and his wife Robin; his two grandchildren, Ian Lindemann of Denver and Lauren Levin of Phoenix; and his sister Doreen Johnson. He was a lifelong resident of Cincinnati, passionate in his support of family, church and multiple volunteer causes. As owner of Lindemann Printing Company he was active and a leader of Printing House Craftsmen. He was a Mason and sang in the Scottish Rite choir. A Memorial Service will be held at Spring Grove Cemetery at a later date. Memorial Donations be directed to the . Condolences at www.springgrove.org
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020
