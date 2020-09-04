Edwin Rahn, Jr.
Loveland - Edwin "Sonny" Rahn, Jr. Beloved husband of Jean (nee Pelstring - died Aug. 26, 2016) for 68 years, celebrating together in Heaven what would've been their 73rd anniversary, married on Sept. 5, 1947. "Ever-lovin' Dad" of David, Jeffrey (Barb), Paul, Laura (Paul) Merchak, (Karen) Rahn, and their sweet dog, Molly. Proud Grandfather of Allison (deceased), Paul, Kim, Alex, Brittney, Kelly, Peter, Katie, Zach, Rachel, and Michelle, and Great-Grandfather of 11. Died on August 31st at 94 years of age. Ed & Jean graduated from Holmes High School (Covington, KY), class of 1944. Ed was a graduate of the University of Cincinnati's College of Engineering EE52 and worked as an engineer at Procter & Gamble Co. and Eaton Corp. & Machine Drive Company. He was a lifelong member of the Presbyterian Church and currently member of the Sycamore Church, where he served as an Elder, Deacon, and a member of the Children's Ministries Team. He also served as a leader in Indian Guides and Boy Scouts. He really loved life and lived it to the fullest. Ed donated his body to UC Medical Center. Memorial services will be held at the Sycamore Presbyterian Church. Remembrances/memorials to: Sycamore Church, 11800 Mason Road, Cincinnati, OH 45249. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com