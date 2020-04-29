|
Edwin "Ed" Rayburn
Ft. Thomas - Edwin "Ed" Rayburn, 89, of Ft. Thomas, passed away on April 13, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Ft. Thomas, KY. Ed was a Korean War Marine Corp Veteran. Ed was the owner of Ebert's Meats in Newport, KY for over 50 years. He also worked at the General Electric Jet Engine Factory. Ed was the Past President of the Newport Optimist Club, a member of the Bellevue Vets, and the Past President and member of the National Association of Grocers. Ed also sold Life Insurance for Union Central Life. Ed is survived by his wife, Shirley (Jansen) Rayburn, and his son, Steven Rayburn. Private Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Thomas Church. Burial will take place in St. Stephen Cemetery in Ft. Thomas, KY. Memorials are suggested to the Humane Society of Northern Kentucky P.O. Box 369 Union, KY 41091. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell serving the family. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020