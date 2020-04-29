Services
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
835 York St
Newport, KY 41071
(859) 261-8093
Resources
More Obituaries for Edwin Rayburn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edwin "Ed" Rayburn

Add a Memory
Edwin "Ed" Rayburn Obituary
Edwin "Ed" Rayburn

Ft. Thomas - Edwin "Ed" Rayburn, 89, of Ft. Thomas, passed away on April 13, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Ft. Thomas, KY. Ed was a Korean War Marine Corp Veteran. Ed was the owner of Ebert's Meats in Newport, KY for over 50 years. He also worked at the General Electric Jet Engine Factory. Ed was the Past President of the Newport Optimist Club, a member of the Bellevue Vets, and the Past President and member of the National Association of Grocers. Ed also sold Life Insurance for Union Central Life. Ed is survived by his wife, Shirley (Jansen) Rayburn, and his son, Steven Rayburn. Private Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Thomas Church. Burial will take place in St. Stephen Cemetery in Ft. Thomas, KY. Memorials are suggested to the Humane Society of Northern Kentucky P.O. Box 369 Union, KY 41091. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell serving the family. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edwin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -