Edwin Rosenstiel

Highland Heights - Rosenstiel, Edwin (Ed), age 85, of Cincinnati (Delhi Twp.), Ohio and Highland Heights, Kentucky passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Highlandspring Care Center in Fort Thomas, Kentucky. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 49 years, Janet; his parents, Margaret and Edwin; and his sister, Willa. Ed was born on April 15, 1935 and was a 1953 graduate of Western Hills High School. He spent over 30 years working for the United States Postal Service as a letter carrier. He was a member of the National Association of Letter Carriers, the E.T. Carson Lodge #598 F & AM in Cincinnati, and the Newport (KY) Elks Lodge. In his retirement, he spent a great deal of time in both Bradenton, Florida and the Pass-a-Grille area of St. Pete Beach, Florida. An avid Cincinnati Bengals fan, he was a season ticket holder for over 25 years and attended the 1982 and 1989 Super Bowls to watch his beloved Bengals play. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in his name to the Asbury United Methodist Church, 2916 Alexandria Pike, Highlands Heights, KY 41076.






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
