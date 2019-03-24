Services
Anderson Funeral Home
40 North Main Street
Springboro, OH 45066
937-748-6455
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Otterbein Chapel
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
4:00 PM
Otterbein Chapel
Edwin Rufus Putman


1929 - 2019
Edwin Rufus Putman Obituary
Edwin Rufus Putman

Lebanon - Edwin Rufus Putman, age 90, died Wednesday March 20, 2019 at Otterbein Of Lebanon. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on January 31, 1929 to Edwin and Adaline (Dressel) Putman. Ed served in the Army during the Korean War. He was employed with Anderson Funeral Home for 50 years. He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Melissa McClanahan. Ed is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Janet Howison Putman, a son, Mark (Marge) Putman; son in law Don (Darlene) McClanahan, grandchildren, Sarah Putman, Alison (Liam) Gambill, Abigail Martin, and Andrew (Abbie) McClanahan and Mary Katherine McClanahan; also great grandchildren, Logan, Greyson, Charlotte, Aston and Odin. Memorial Services are 4:00 pm Saturday, March 30th at the Otterbein Chapel with George Phillips officiating. Visitation will begin at 3:00 pm until time of service. Please visit www.anderson-fh.com to send an online condolence.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 24, 2019
