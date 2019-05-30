|
|
Edwin "Guy" Willenbrink
Montgomery - Edwin "Guy", age 70, passed away Sunday May 26, 2019. Son of the late Oren Henry and Elva Jean (nee Schlie) Willenbrink. Husband of Janis (nee Berning) Willenbrink. Devoted father to Mathew (Mary Jane) Willenbrink and Emily (Rodney) Sayles. Cherished grandfather of David and Ava Goodall and Tyler and Morgan Willenbrink. Survived by siblings Jack Willenbrink and Rosemarie (the late Mark) Blair along with a host of nieces, nephews, and other extended family members who will miss him.
Guy was a proud Vietnam combat veteran he was highly decorated, receiving the Bronze Star Medal and a Purple Heart he was an avid hunter and fisherman who enjoyed spending his time hunting birds or sitting at a pond with a fishing rod in his hand. Guy was a barber for over 40 years. He was honored and proud of his grandson, David, who followed in his footsteps to become a barber.
The family will host a Celebration of Life honoring Guy Saturday June 1, 2019 at 12pm at Carrington Crossing Club House 430 Carrington Lane Loveland, OH 45140. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to . Strawser Funeral Home serving the family. Guestbook at strawserfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 30, 2019