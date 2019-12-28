|
|
Edwina Rose Brinkman Hatton
Florence - Edwina Rose Brinkman Hatton, age 69, of Florence, KY, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 26, 2020 at her daughters residence in Florence, KY. She was a retired secretary at Christ Hospital in Cincinnati, OH and a participant in the White Dove Circle of Light and Love. Edwina enjoyed arts and crafts, quilting, baking, and spending time with her grandsons. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar George Brinkman and Lillian Marie Haas Brinkman. Survivors include her daughter, Jamalyn Hatton Goins (Ernie Lockaby); brother, Richard Brinkman; two grandchildren; and various nieces and a nephew. A visitation will be held Friday, January 3, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a memorial service to immediately follow at 7 p.m. at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 8461 Dixie Hwy., Florence, KY 41042. Memorials may be made to the Christ Hospital Cancer Center, 2139 Auburn Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45219 or St. Elizabeth Hospice, 1 Medical Village Dr., Edgewood, KY 41017. For directions, to order a life tribute D.V.D., to order flowers, to leave a message of condolence or to share a memory, please visit www.chambersandgrubbs.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019