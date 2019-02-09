Services
Radel Funeral & Cremation Service
650 Neeb Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45233
(513) 451-8800
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Victory Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Victory Church
Edythe C. (Perry) Halverstadt

Obituary Condolences

Edythe C. (Perry) Halverstadt Obituary
Edythe C. (nee Perry) Halverstadt

Cincinnati - Edythe C. (nee Perry) Halverstadt passed away Jan. 29, 2019 at the age of 89.

Preceded in death by her husband Vernon. She is survived by her sons Eric (Pattie), Paul (Ann), daughter Teresa (Kelly) Hamad, and grandchildren, Lisa, Jim (Jaclyn), Hilary, Hannah, Ross, Michelle, Maggie and Charlie.

Visitation at 10:00 a.m. on Sat. Feb. 9th followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Joseph's Orphanage 5400 Edalbert Dr., Cincinnati, OH 45239. Radel Funeral Home 451-8800.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 9, 2019
