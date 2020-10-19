Effa M. Oaks
Morrow - beloved wife of the late Edsil B. Oaks, loving mother of; Edsil (Brenda) Oaks Jr., Clayton (Linda) Oaks, Valorie (Robert) Swearingen, Linda Raisor, April Oaks and the late Teresa Oaks, devoted grandmother of numerous grand, great and great-great grandchildren, dear sister of Mervin and Ralph Gross, Joyce Klave and the late Earl Gross, Maudie Gabbard and Ruby Fisher. Passed Oct.18, 2020, age 85.Services 10:30AM Sat. Oct. 24, 2020 Evans Funeral Home, 1944 St. Rt. 28, Goshen 45122 with visitation begining at 9:30AM until the service time.