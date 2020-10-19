1/
Effa M. Oaks
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Effa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Effa M. Oaks

Morrow - beloved wife of the late Edsil B. Oaks, loving mother of; Edsil (Brenda) Oaks Jr., Clayton (Linda) Oaks, Valorie (Robert) Swearingen, Linda Raisor, April Oaks and the late Teresa Oaks, devoted grandmother of numerous grand, great and great-great grandchildren, dear sister of Mervin and Ralph Gross, Joyce Klave and the late Earl Gross, Maudie Gabbard and Ruby Fisher. Passed Oct.18, 2020, age 85.Services 10:30AM Sat. Oct. 24, 2020 Evans Funeral Home, 1944 St. Rt. 28, Goshen 45122 with visitation begining at 9:30AM until the service time. www.evansfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Evans Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
24
Service
10:30 AM
Evans Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
John Evans Funeral Home
1944 State Route 28
Goshen, OH 45122
(513) 722-3272
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John Evans Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved