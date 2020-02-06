|
Eileen Anderson
Ft. Wright - Eileen Guinn Anderson, 87, of Ft. Wright, passed away on Thursday, February 06, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood. She was a retired pre-school teacher and loving homemaker. Eileen was active in the Notre Dame Academy Boosters and had a zeal for helping those in need. She was a passionate animal lover and was described by all who knew her as a kind, genuine, and Christian woman. Eileen is survived by her beloved husband of 65 years, Thomas J. Anderson of Ft. Wright, her three devoted daughters, Donna (A.T. dec'd.) Wood of Taylor Mill, Judy (Danny) Schieman of Edgewood and Sharon Anderson of Ft. Wright. She is also survived by her three grandchildren, Ben, Eric, and Abby Schieman, whom she adored. She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Bertha Guinn. Visitation is on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 5:00 PM until the hour of Mass of Christian Burial at 7:00 PM all in St. Pius X Church, 348 Dudley Road, Edgewood, KY. Interment in St. Mary Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 South Loop Road, Edgewood, KY 41017 or Redwood, 71 Orphanage Rd, Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 6 to Feb. 10, 2020