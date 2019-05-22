|
Eileen Armstrong
Milford - Eileen Louise (nee Grace) Armstrong beloved wife of the late Eugene Armstrong Jr.; loving mother of Doug (Mary Beth) Armstrong, Kelly Lykins, Bob (Adele) Armstrong and Julie (Tom) Sampson; 10 Grandchildren and 6 Great Grandchildren; dear sister of Phyllis (Duane) Lowe and Larry (Carol) Grace; sister-in-law of John (Julia) Armstrong and the late Martha Woods. Passed away May 20, 2019. Age 81. Residence Milford. She was an avid gardener and a member of the Day Heights Garden Club. Visitation will be held at the Evans Funeral Home, 741 Center St., Milford on Thursday May 23rd from 10 AM until time of funeral service at 11 AM. Donations may be made to the . www.evansfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 22, 2019