Eileen E. Abt
Western Hills - beloved daughter of the late John F. and Nellie T. Abt, loving sister of the late Mary M. (Lawrence) Kennedy, the late Kathleen R. (William) Petrocelli, and the late John A. (Jean) Abt, dear aunt of Timothy (Nancy) Kennedy, Thomas (Linda) Kennedy, David (Laura) Kennedy, the late John Petrocelli, Kathy (Butch) Souder, the late Michael Abt, James Abt and Dan Kroger. Also survived by many loving great-nieces and nephews and a great-great niece and nephew. Tuesday February 19, 2019. Visitation Saturday Feb. 23 9:30am until time of Funeral Mass at 10:30am at St. Martin of Tours Church, 3720 St. Martins Pl., Cheviot. Burial St. Mary's Cemetery.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 21, 2019