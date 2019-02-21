Services
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
9:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Martin of Tours Church
3720 St. Martins Pl
Cheviot, OH
View Map
Burial
Following Services
St. Mary's Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Abt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen E. Abt

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Eileen E. Abt Obituary
Eileen E. Abt

Western Hills - beloved daughter of the late John F. and Nellie T. Abt, loving sister of the late Mary M. (Lawrence) Kennedy, the late Kathleen R. (William) Petrocelli, and the late John A. (Jean) Abt, dear aunt of Timothy (Nancy) Kennedy, Thomas (Linda) Kennedy, David (Laura) Kennedy, the late John Petrocelli, Kathy (Butch) Souder, the late Michael Abt, James Abt and Dan Kroger. Also survived by many loving great-nieces and nephews and a great-great niece and nephew. Tuesday February 19, 2019. Visitation Saturday Feb. 23 9:30am until time of Funeral Mass at 10:30am at St. Martin of Tours Church, 3720 St. Martins Pl., Cheviot. Burial St. Mary's Cemetery.

www.neidhardminges.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.