Services
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
316 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
(859) 431-0072
Eileen Harper

Eileen Harper Obituary
Eileen Harper

Crestview Hills - Eileen Harper, 88, of Crestview Hills, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Ft. Thomas. Eileen was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church in Ft. Mitchell. Survivors include her devoted husband, Ken Harper; sons, Gregory Harper of Portland, ME, Scott (Kate) Harper of Florence, Glenn (Paula) Harper of Covington, Bryan (Janet) Harper of Burlington; daughter, Lesley (Victor) Hugo of Covington; sisters, Audrey (Donald) Schmidt of Cincinnati, Evelyn (Richard) Lohr of Cold Spring; 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. To protect the wellness of family and friends, a memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held after COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 31 to Apr. 5, 2020
